The Olognion
ESLint rule: "backward compatibility" considered grammatically incorrect
The newest version of ESLint, a popular JavaScript linter utility, contains a new set of English grammar rules and semantic rules. This update now marks…
Jan 31, 2023
Matthew Solenya
Company accidentally increased dev productivity 3x by laying off 20% of middle management
Fagooglix, a Silicon Valley company, joined a wave of layoffs by reducing the pool of middle managers, agile coaches and scrum masters by 20% in an…
Jan 23, 2023
Matthew Solenya
Expert: true General Artificial Intelligence is impossible because it would be suicidal
Relatively sad news from one of prestigious AI institutes crushed dreams of many researchers and corporations heavily investing in AI. Experts in the…
Jan 21, 2023
Matthew Solenya
Tinder to ban web developers who use 'engineer' in their bio
Tinder, a dating app, has recently updated its Terms of Service. Among minor bureaucratic modifications, one major change aims to battle impersonations…
Jan 20, 2023
Matthew Solenya
December 2021
Leak confirms Kubernetes team using Bash scripts for own deploys
Leaked screenshots of internal documentation and messages reveled by an unknown source confirm a myth that the Kubernetes team prefers simple Bash…
Dec 8, 2021
Matthew Solenya
Cryptocurrency people successfully ruin words 'crypto' and 'web', seek next target
During the annual Centralized Cryptocurrency Conference Planning (CCCP) leaders of the cryptocurrency community officially declared the successful…
Dec 7, 2021
Matthew Solenya
Dev realizes he is still in the interview stage after 2 years of work
Thorough, long interviews are familiar to anyone trying to get a job as a software developer. Certain companies make candidates go through as many as 9…
Dec 1, 2021
Matthew Solenya
August 2021
Dev builds perfect note-taking system which only stores info about building note-taking systems
It's a remote dream for some professionals, but for Miriam K., a senior developer from Houston, the dream became reality when she finally completed her…
Aug 19, 2021
Matthew Solenya
Startup raises $480M of VC money in order to fire all native app developers and switch to ElectronJS
A regular SaaS company based in San Jose has been offering native macOS and Windows apps for almost 11 years. A glorified CRUD app received minor, but…
Aug 12, 2021
Matthew Solenya
May 2021
Dev stops suffering from imposter syndrome after realizing he is in fact dumb
Impostor syndrome is a common problem among tech professionals. It refers to an internal belief that you are not as competent as others perceive you to…
May 27, 2021
Matthew Solenya
Dev builds powerful blogging setup, suddenly realizes he hates writing
A young developer's blogging career abruptly ended in an unexpected twist. Mere hours after finishing a 3-month project of creating the perfect…
May 17, 2021
Matthew Solenya
Corporate leaks show that Satan still owes over $400k to Facebook for consulting services
According to recent corporate leaks, which include vast archives of accounting documents of Facebook, Inc., Satan not only exists, but often delays…
May 6, 2021
Matthew Solenya
